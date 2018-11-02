Featured
Male assaulted, robbed in Waterloo
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 3:06PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 2, 2018 3:07PM EDT
A male was assaulted during a robbery on Thursday morning.
It happened in the area of Quiet Place and Albert Street in Waterloo around 9:30 a.m.
According to police, the victim had his personal property taken.
Police described two suspects in the incident.
The first suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, five feet six inches tall with a slim build and possibly a dark goatee.
He was wearing a black hoodie and grey, white and black camouflage pants with a navy blue bandana around his neck.
Police described the second suspect as a white male in his 20s, six feet four inches tall with an average build.
He was seen wearing a light grey hoodie and dark grey jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.