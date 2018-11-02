

CTV Kitchener





A male was assaulted during a robbery on Thursday morning.

It happened in the area of Quiet Place and Albert Street in Waterloo around 9:30 a.m.

According to police, the victim had his personal property taken.

Police described two suspects in the incident.

The first suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, five feet six inches tall with a slim build and possibly a dark goatee.

He was wearing a black hoodie and grey, white and black camouflage pants with a navy blue bandana around his neck.

Police described the second suspect as a white male in his 20s, six feet four inches tall with an average build.

He was seen wearing a light grey hoodie and dark grey jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.