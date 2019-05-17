

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a male in connection to a shooting at a Waterloo Plaza on April 19, 2009.

Police have not provided any additional information at this time.

Yesterday police released the name and image of teen they believe connected to this crime.

The teen was considered armed and dangerous.

It is unclear if the teen was arrested.

Police said yesterday they are also still searching for two other suspects.

Police say over 30 bullets were fired into a store in the plaza.

One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.