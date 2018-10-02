

CTV Kitchener





Police responded to a barricade situation in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Reports of a barricaded male in a residence on that street prompted a heavy police presence on the street.

It began around 10:00 a.m. at an address on Stirling Avenue between Charles Street East and Courtland Avenue East.

A police spokesperson confirmed that there were reports of a large knife involved in the incident.

Several armed police officers patrolled the street, and a mobile command centre was called to the scene.

The public was asked to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

Several streets were closed in the area, causing traffic blockages along Charles Street East and King Street East.

Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute was in a hold and secure throughout the morning in order to reduce pedestrian traffic while officers negotiated with the male.

The person in question was arrested at approximately 1:40 p.m.

The hold and secure was subsequently lifted.

Police remained on-scene to investigate.