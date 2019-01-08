

CTV Kitchener





An 18 year old was charged after allegedly assaulting someone and urinating on a hallway floor.

Police were called to an apartment on Monday around 4:40 p.m. for a disturbance.

It happened at a complex on Normandy Drive.

The Guelph Police Service arrived to find a man who was reportedly banging on doors and urinating in the hallway.

Before police arrived, a news release stated that the accused punched a female several times in the face and spat on her.

She did not require medical attention.

Other tenants in the building reportedly restrained the male until police arrived.

Dylan Myers, 18, was charged with two counts of assault and mischief under $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.