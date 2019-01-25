

CTV Kitchener





A serious crash between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle has left one person dead.

It happened in the off-ramp lane to Highway 8 around 11:30 a.m. Friday, closing the westbound lanes on Highway 401 at Highway 24.

Initially police said that serious injuries were reported.

Just before 1 p.m., police confirmed that the 65-year-old male driver of the passenger vehicle has died.

He was from Kitchener.

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Somehow that car got in front of the transport truck, and the transport truck at some point went up over top of the car,” explained Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the OPP.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible as significant delays in both directions are expected.

Traffic stuck between Highway 401 and Highway 24 would be able to get past the scene of the crash, police say.

The westbound lanes were expected to be cleared for traffic by 7 p.m.

There was no word as to the cause of the collision, but police say they are considering all possibilities.

The investigation is ongoing.