Featured
Male, 21, facing impaired driving charges after parking lot crash
Police responded to the area of Courtland Avenue for reports of a disturbance.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 11:06AM EST
A 21-year-old male is facing a number of impairment-related charges after a disturbance in Kitchener.
It happened in the area of Courtland Avenue in Kitchener on Dec. 29 at around 1 a.m.
Police responded to reports of a disturbance involving a crash in a residential parking lot.
As a result, a male was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operation over 80, driving while prohibited and breaching recognizance.
Police did not identify the accused.