

CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old male is facing a number of impairment-related charges after a disturbance in Kitchener.

It happened in the area of Courtland Avenue in Kitchener on Dec. 29 at around 1 a.m.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance involving a crash in a residential parking lot.

As a result, a male was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operation over 80, driving while prohibited and breaching recognizance.

Police did not identify the accused.