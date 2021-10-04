Makers and artisans show off goods at Harvest Handmade Market
Dozens of makers and artisans from Waterloo Region and Brant County were able to show off their handcrafted goods at the Harvest Handmade Market.
The Sunday event in North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr featured 40 vendors selling items from food, knitted clothing, birdhouse and more.
The market also served as a way for many makers to meet their customers in person again.
“We’re just excited to have people shop in person again and for the makers to be able to meet the people that have been purchasing their products online and have been supporting them through COVID-19,” said market organizer Charlene Hone.
Sunday was the second and final day of the market, but there are already plans for a Holiday Handmade Market in Cambridge on Dec. 4.
