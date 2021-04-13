KITCHENER -- Police say that the ‘majority, if not all,’ of the cows considered missing after a barn fire in Wellesley on Monday have been rounded up.

Wellesley fire crews were called to the property on Lobsinger Line between Charles Street and Moser Young Road at around 8 p.m.

When they arrived the barn was already engulfed in flames. Officials said that the barn is considered a write-off.

“It’s unfortunate for the family,” said St. Clements district Chief Brad Dietrich. “Hope they can recover their losses, rebuild and move on.”

Following the fire, dozens of cows were considered missing and thought to have been roaming free.

In an email to CTV News on Tuesday morning, police confirm that they believe the majority of the 210 cattle have been accounted for.

The cause is believed to be related to a skid steer that has had mechanical issues in the past.