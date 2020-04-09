WATERLOO -- Of the 11 COVID-19 deaths in Haldimand and Norfolk Counties, nine are from residents of Anson Place in Hagersville.

A total of 28 staff and 42 residents from the long-term care and retirement homes have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The executive director of Anson Place says they are working with public health to manage the outbreak.

Residents are being isolated, monitored for symptoms, and given protective equipment as cleaning increases.

As of Thursday morning in Haldimand-Norfolk, there are 119 positive COVID-19 cases, 426 negative cases, and 12 instances of recovery.