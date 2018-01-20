Featured
Major water outage reported in Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 12:21PM EST
A significant swath of Kitchener was without water Saturday morning.
City officials said homes were experiencing low or no water pressure in an area encompassing the city’s downtown and the Country Hills, Forest Hill and Laurentian Heights neighbourhoods.
Shortly before noon, an update statement was released by the city. It said that it was not clear how many properties were affected, but “a large part of the city” was in the midst of a “significant water outage.”
The outage was being blamed on a water main break in the area of Manitou Drive and Bleams Road.
