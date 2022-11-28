Major street in Kitchener reopens after crash

Waterloo regional police have reopened access to a major Kitchener street Monday after a collision.

Northbound access to Ottawa Street South from the Homer Watson Boulevard roundabout was closed to traffic for around three hours Monday night.

In a tweet around 6:15 p.m., Waterloo regional police said the area was closed for a collision investigation. Police reopened the road around 9:30 p.m.

Police said their drone was used t assist in the investigation.

Grand river transit put an emergency detour in place and closed some bus routes in the area.