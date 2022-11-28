Major street in Kitchener closed for crash

Waterloo regional police have closed off access to a major Kitchener street Monday as officers investigate a collision.

Northbound access to Ottawa Street South from Homer Watson Boulevard roundabout was closed to traffic tonight.

In a tweet around 6:15 p.m., Waterloo regional police said the area was closed for a collision investigation.

Police said their drone would be flying to assist in the investigation.

A damaged car could be seen off to the side of the road.

Grand river transit put an emergency detour in place and closed some bus routes in the area.

This story will be updated.