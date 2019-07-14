

Volunteers and OPP are continuing to look for two missing teenagers from Kitchener in the western section of Algonquin Provincial Park.

Marta Malek and Maya Mirota, both 16 years old, were reported missing around 10 p.m. on Friday.

An air and ground search commenced at sunrise on Saturday.

An OPP helicopter, a fixed-wing plane from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forest (MNRF), park staff, members from the OPP emergency response team and canine team, MNRF park wardens, and members of the Ontario Search and Rescue Association are all assisting with the search.

"Our focus is on finding them," said Bill Dickson of OPP East Region. "We'll keep resources on the ground. We will find these girls and we're hoping to find them sooner rather than later."

Malek and Mirota were last seen on Thursday on the Western Uplands Trail between Rainbow Lake and Susan Lake.

OPP says they were a part of a group camping in the park and were supposed to meet up with the other campers when they went missing.

Police add that they did not have cell phones with them, but are both experienced campers and had equipment and food that would last a few days.

Mirota is described as about five feet tall, thin, and with long auburn hair. Malek is about six feet tall.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about the two girls isasked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.