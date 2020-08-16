KITCHENER -- Canada's biggest amateur motocross event went ahead this weekend despite concerns from some Huron County residents.

The Walton Transcan Grand National Championship typically attracts hundreds of riders from across Canada and the United States.

The potential cross-border travel was a big concern for people who live in the community.

Murray and Mary Straus live down the road from the Walton Raceway. They're usually in support of the track, which hosts the biggest amateur motocross event in Canada each year.

"We want to prevent the pandemic spread from getting any further," they say.

The pair says it's unacceptable to host such a large event during this time, worrying that it could contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers declined requests for an interview, citing in an email a "lack of understanding from the general public in regards to this race, the protocols that (they) have had to put in place and the months of work that have transpired in order to hold the race."

According to their plan, no spectators are allowed, and there is a limit to the number of team personnel and family on the site.

The Straus's are worried about the cross-border riders and teams spending time in the town, but the event plan says that they're "subject to the jurisdiction of Canada Border Service and must complete their mandatory 14-day quarantine upon entry to Canada."

But public health officials say that everything is in order.

Huron Perth Public Health officials say they've been working with the municipality, the Ontario Provincial Police and event organizers to ensure the event was in line with Stage 3 regulations.

Health officials say this includes but isn't limited to:

Daily screening of all staff and participants

Site plans to ensure two-metre distance is maintained

Adequate hand hygiene facilities

Approved food vendors

Masks are required where two-metre distance cannot be maintained

Documentation (accurate list of staff and participants)

Perth County OPP say the event was passed by all three levels of government as well as Emergency Management Ontario.

While the Canada-U.S. border is closed for all non-essential travel until Sept. 21, there are exemptions to border restrictions.

The Canadian government says people will be considered for an exemption if the reason for travel is included in the conditions outlined in the emergency orders, or on the chief public health officer's list of essential services.