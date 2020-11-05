KITCHENER -- A major Ontario meat producer has announced plans for a $19.1 million expansion to its processing facility in Brantford, Ont.

The city said Thursday in a news release that Piller's Fine Foods planned to build a 27,000 square foot addition with automated processing equipment and more production equipment.

"The Brantford facility expansion will enable Piller's to meet the growing consumer demand for our premium products," said President Trent Hilpert in the news release.

"It will also allow for continued innovation and further portfolio expansion in key categories."

The facility currently employs 130 full-time staff, but that number is expected to rise to 145 once the addition opens. After starting the project last month, officials expect it to be up and running by Q4 in 2021.

Piller's was founded in Waterloo in 1957 and has since expanded its operations to Brantford and Arthur.