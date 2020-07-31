KITCHENER -- Highway 85 had some major delays on Friday afternoon as crews battled an active barn fire in the area.

The Woolwich Fire Department said they were called to the fire shortly before 3:30 p.m.

New Jerusalem Road was closed between Sawmill Road and Northfield Drive, causing delays on Highway 85 at Sawmill Road.

The highway was backed up from the Sawmill Road roundabout to King Street in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police say no one was injured and that the fire isn't considered suspicious.

It's not known if any animals were injured or killed in the fire.