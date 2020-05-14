GUELPH -- Ontario traffic officials are warning drivers to expect "major delays" on Highway 401 this weekend.

According to a release sent out by 511 Ontario, both eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 401 will be closed at Highway 6 North interchange and at the Brock Road interchange.

This is for the demolition of the Concession Road 7 underpass.

The release says the closure will be in effect from Saturday at 8:00 p.m. to Sunday at 7:00 a.m.

Drivers are asked to follow the detour signs to get around the closure.