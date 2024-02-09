KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Major Cambridge road shut down for two-vehicle crash

    A roadblock on Blair Road in Cambridge for a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 9, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) A roadblock on Blair Road in Cambridge for a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 9, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    A major road between Cambridge and North Dumfries has been closed for a crash.

    Blair Road has been shut down from George Street to Fountain Street Friday morning.

    Police say the crash involved two vehicles, but have no updates on injuries, cause, or how long the road will be closed.

    Drivers are asked to find alternate routes around the stretch.

