Main break sends water shooting sky-high
A failed blow-off valve sent water shooting into the air on Thursday. (Source: Kirk Hanke)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 4:08PM EDT
Routine valve maintenance turned out to be anything but for crews working on a water main on Thursday.
Crews were reportedly working on Westmount Road East near Queen’s Boulevard when water began spewing into the air.
One of the pipe’s eight-inch blow-off valves, which let water out, had reportedly failed.
That was around noon.
Kitchener Utilities says everything was shut off right away, but not before witnesses were able to snap a couple of photos of the scene.
It’s not known if any homes in the area dealt with changes in service, but Kitchener Utilities confirmed around 3 p.m. that everything was back to normal.