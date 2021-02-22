KITCHENER -- Provincial police are investigating after someone stole a Canada Post mailbox from outside a business in Dunnville last week.

According to a social media post, the mailbox on Niagara Street was taken on Feb. 19 at about 1:41 a.m.

Officials said that suspects loaded it onto a U-Haul truck and fled the scene.

They did not provide suspect descriptions or say what kind of truck was used.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.