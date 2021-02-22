Advertisement
Mailbox stolen from outside business in Dunnville, Ont.
Published Monday, February 22, 2021 1:34PM EST
A Canada Post mailbox seen in this undated file photo. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police are investigating after someone stole a Canada Post mailbox from outside a business in Dunnville last week.
According to a social media post, the mailbox on Niagara Street was taken on Feb. 19 at about 1:41 a.m.
Officials said that suspects loaded it onto a U-Haul truck and fled the scene.
They did not provide suspect descriptions or say what kind of truck was used.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.