

CTV Kitchener





A mail room and mailboxes at two separate apartment complexes in Woodstock were entered during break-ins on New Year’s Day.

Woodstock Police say the first break-in occurred around 7:45 a.m. at a building on Canterbury Street. According to police, a man pried open the building’s front door and spent 40 minutes in the mail room before leaving.

The man is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, and was seen wearing a black coat while holding a red-and-black duffel bag.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police were notified about a break-in affecting mailboxes belonging to residents of three buildings on James Street.

In this case, police say, a man in a black coat with a red-and-back duffel bag was seen removing mail from multiple mailboxes.

The man is also believed to be responsible for vehicle break-ins and damaging vehicles outside the James Street buildings.