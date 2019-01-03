

CTV Kitchener





A driver was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Woolwich Township.

It happened on Middlebrook Road near Weisenburgh Road around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a mail delivery vehicle was driving on an ice-covered road when the driver lost control.

It then went into the ditch and rolled over.

The driver, 37, was thrown from the vehicle and became partially trapped underneath it.

He was taken to local hospital by Ornge air ambulance for his injuries.

Police did not say whether any charges would be laid.