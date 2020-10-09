KITCHENER -- Viewers have been sharing their photos of the fall colours this season. Here are a few from across Southern Ontario.

This stunning photo is from Lynda Mackay, looking over Victoria Park Kitchener.

Chantal Rivard took this classic photo of a maple leaf in Kitchener.

Shelley Gibbs spotted these vibrant fall colours along the Grand River.

Derek Griffiths snapped this photo of the fall colours south of Hillsburgh, Ont.

"Fall’s in full swing at our trailer park – Silent Valley near Mount Forest," said Jocelyn Schaefer.

“Look way UP!” Nancy Coghlin in Atwood said. "Beautiful colours on an old tree on our farm.”

Winnie Chan from Kitchener shot this stunning photo at the Cheltenham Badlands in Caledon.

Alison Wyatt hiked to the top of Old Baldy, part of the Niagara Escarpment near Kimberley, Ont., to take in the views of the Beaver Valley decorated in colour.