'Magic cards can’t prevent charges’: Guelph police

A 23-year-old Guelph man has been charged with several counts of theft for stealing a total of $609 in Magic: The Gathering playing cards.

In a media release entitled "magic cards can't prevent charges," the Guelph Police Service joked "a pocketful of magic cards couldn't ward off criminal charges" for the man who faces four counts of theft under $5,000.

The incidents date back to July 2021, when police were called to a business on Stone Road West. Staff reported a man had been caught on video surveillance selecting four packages of Magic: The Gathering playing cards valued at $45 each. He opened the packages, placed the cards in his pockets and put the empty packages back on the shelf.

Investigation by police found the same man had previously been involved in similar thefts at the same store, as well as another on Woodlawn Road West. A total of $609 in cards were stolen during the four incidents.

The suspect was identified Tuesday and turned himself in to police.

He will appear in a Guelph court March 25.

In an unrelated incident reported by OPP last month, rare magic cards potentially worth thousands of dollars were stolen from a home in Wingham.