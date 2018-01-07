

CTV Kitchener





Fire crews were called around 3 p.m. on Saturday to reports of an industrial fire on Boxwood Drive at the Grand River Food plant.

When they arrived on scene they found a machine in flames.

Officials say the in-house fire extinguisher on the machine was activated and firefighters remained on scene to ensure the fire was out and clear the smoke.

Damage is estimated at $750,000.

No one was hurt in the incident.