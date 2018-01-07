Featured
Machine fire causes $750,000 in damages to an industrial building
Fire crews were called to reports of an industrial fire around 3 p.m. on Sat. Jan. 7, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 1:19PM EST
Fire crews were called around 3 p.m. on Saturday to reports of an industrial fire on Boxwood Drive at the Grand River Food plant.
When they arrived on scene they found a machine in flames.
Officials say the in-house fire extinguisher on the machine was activated and firefighters remained on scene to ensure the fire was out and clear the smoke.
Damage is estimated at $750,000.
No one was hurt in the incident.