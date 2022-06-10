Métis artist hopes to spark conversation with yarn installations across Waterloo region
An Indigenous artist is using her work to spark dialogue in communities across the country, including in Waterloo region, as part of the Hope and Healing Canada initiative.
Tracey-Mae Chambers, a member of the Métis Nation of Ontario, said she has been doing art her whole life but wanted a new way to connect to people during the pandemic.
Since 2021, she’s been using strands of red yarn, weaving it into unique patterns. Every installation is specific to the location.
Chambers has been creating art installations since 2021. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
She said she chose to install them at museums for a reason.
“Places like this, where a museum tells a story of settlers but not anyone else in the community, predominantly Indigenous peoples,” said Chambers.
She said when she heard about the remains of Indigenous children found at a former Kamloops residential school, she knew she wanted to inspire people to talk about decolonization.
“That’s what reconciliation looks like, conversation,” she said. “Yes, it’s painful. But sometimes a little discomfort is required,” she said.
Chambers says the yarn represents the different members of a community who together make up its fabric. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
Chambers said the yarn represents the different members of a community, who together make up its fabric.
“Whether that is settler Canadians or it’s Métis or Indigenous Canadians, it’s the connection between them,” she said. “One string is strong. Two strings is stronger. Three strings is even stronger, but if we weave them together it actually makes something incredibly strong.”
Chamber’s work will be displayed at various museums across Waterloo region starting this week. The installations will remain up until the fall.
“It's how we move forward,” said Keri Solomon, manager of Region of Waterloo museums. “It's how we make sure that these stories we tell are inclusive.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
Justin Bieber says 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis reason for cancelling concerts
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette, not just packaging
Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer said Friday there were 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected were male.
Canada's SOA commitment: $27M on irregular migration, 4,000 more migrants by 2028
Canada has agreed to spend nearly $27 million this year on slowing the flow of irregular migration from Latin America and the Caribbean and will welcome 4,000 additional migrants from the region by 2028, the White House said Friday.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
London
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
-
Arrest made after pepper spray incident
A boy was arrested after a group of young people were pepper sprayed Friday afternoon near Saunders Secondary School
-
Extortion and arson charges laid after incidents at North London home
A string of incidents at a London home has led to charges for two people, according to police.
Windsor
-
Fish fly blitz returns to Windsor-Essex
People who have recently spent time near waterways in Windsor-Essex will tell you fish flies are beginning to hatch.
-
School bus involved in collision on Tecumseh Road
A school bus and car have collided on Tecumseh Road.
-
Organizers gear up for Carrousel of the Nations
Carrousel of the Nations returns to an in-person format next weekend.
Barrie
-
OPP investigates 'suspicious death' after woman's body is found in Collingwood home
Provincial police are investigating a "suspicious death" after officers found a woman's body Friday morning.
-
Regional hospitals to continue mask mandates despite province lifting the mandate
Most of the province's remaining mask mandates will lift at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, but major hospitals across the region will continue to require masking.
-
Huntsville High School hold and secure lifted: TLDSB
The hold and secure at a high school in Huntsville has been lifted, the school board said shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP celebrates northern Ontario heroes
Six-year-old Jackson True had the largest grin on his face after he was honoured Friday at an OPP awards ceremony in North Bay for saving his family from their house fire last year.
-
Grieving Sudbury mother frustrated by ongoing graveside thefts
After having several things stolen from her late son's gravesite, a Sudbury area mother is determined to help stop the thefts at a local cemetery.
-
Sault oil spill leaves mayor disappointed, nearby town shuts off water intake
The Sault Ste. Marie mayor says he is concerned about the Algoma Steel oil spill as a nearby town moves to water tower supply with limited amount.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health released no information about the resident that tested positive for monkeypox, only saying the individual has recovered.
-
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
Here's when gas prices will hit a new record high in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says prices will rise another three cents a litre on Saturday, to 215.9 cents a litre.
Toronto
-
Justin Bieber says 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis reason for cancelling concerts
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
-
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
Ontario to stop daily reporting of COVID-19 data after more than two years
Ontario is shifting its COVID-19 data reporting from daily to weekly updates beginning next week.
Montreal
-
Montreal police arrest 12 following alleged bullying, street gang activity at 2 high schools
Montreal police say they have arrested 12 people, including nine minors, in relation to unrelated cases of alleged gang activity and bullying at two high schools in the boroughs of Anjou and Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
$70 million jackpot winner from Quebec wants to help rebuild Ukraine
Retired Hydro-Quebec engineer Marcel Lussier won Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, and wants to help Ukraine and people with autism with some of his winnings.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint
A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
Suspicious fire destroys historic New Brunswick lighthouse, RCMP investigating
The RCMP in New Brunswick is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a lighthouse in Cape Tormentine.
Winnipeg
-
Teen girl kicked in head, assaulted by group in school field: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenage girl was kicked in the head and assaulted by a group of people in a school field on Thursday night.
-
'Hugely important': Altona to hold first pride parade; some not supporting event
For the first time in the town's history, Altona will be having a pride parade, but not everyone is open to the idea of the event.
-
The reason why Osborne Village is no longer holding its Canada Day Street Festival
There will be no street festival in Winnipeg's Osborne Village this Canada Day.
Calgary
-
Grizzly bear feeding on dandelions prompts lockdown at Canmore school
There were some tense moments for students and parents arriving at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic School in Canmore on Friday morning when a grizzly bear wandered onto the soccer field to munch on some dandelions.
-
101-year-old Calgary man's piano playing adored by retirement home residents
Jim Moore was born on June 12, 1920 and spent much of his life in Ontario, but moved to Calgary at the beginning of the pandemic.
-
Alberta beef producers take issue with Health Canada's proposed new labelling requirement
Alberta's beef producers are concerned that a proposed regulation from Health Canada to change the labels on packages of ground beef may create doubt of their product's nutritional value.
Edmonton
-
Alberta NDP declines to join UCP in demand that Canada suspend gas, carbon taxes
As Alberta gas prices continued to soar Friday to heights not seen in at least a decade, a UCP minister said the fuel tax pause is all but certain to continue and he's demanding the same from Ottawa.
-
Alberta tow trucks allowed to use blue lights to enhance roadside visibility
Starting June 30, tow trucks in Alberta will be allowed to use blue lights to help increase visibility as crews work on the side of roads and highways.
-
Man charged in Chinatown homicides dropped off in Edmonton by RCMP days before killings: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service says the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown last month was brought to Edmonton by RCMP, even though court conditions prohibited him from being in the city.
Vancouver
-
Topless climate protesters disrupt Canadian men's soccer game in Vancouver
Two climate protesters walked onto the pitch and partially disrobed during Thursday night's Canada-Curacao soccer game in Vancouver.
-
Repeated WorkSafeBC violations lead to $25K fine, jail time for construction company boss
A B.C. construction company has been fined $25,000 and its principal sentenced to 14 days in jail for continuing to violate the province's Workers Compensation Act despite two previous court decisions against them.
-
Survey asks Indigenous people about racist responses when status cards are used
The Union of BC Indian Chiefs is asking its members how much racism or discrimination they encounter when presenting their status card at banks or retail outlets.