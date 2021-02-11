KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a serious crash that involved a police cruiser and a transport truck.

According to police, the truck lost control on a hill on Ament Line and hit the police vehicle.

"Luckily no injuries!" officials said on social media.

In an email, a police spokesperson said that the truck was stopped on the road with mechanical issues when it rolled back and hit the cruiser before rolling off the road.

Police said they expected that the road would be closed for several hours while police investigate and clean the roadway.

Officials are working to determine exactly what the mechanical issue was that caused the crash.

It's not clear whether any charges are expected.