Time is ticking for the region to hit its spring launch target for the LRT.

All 14 ION vehicles are here and some of them are service ready: on Thursday, one of them was parked in front of Grand River Hospital to show the public what the trains look like inside.

You can take a look at the inside of the train in the video above.

Still, some of the vehicles are taking longer. A team from Bombardier is working on things like software updates, security certifications and systems testing.

The region is expecting to provide an update on the status of the LRT next week.

At the start of the month, officials said they were still aiming for a launch in the spring.

Summer begins on June 21, less than two months away.