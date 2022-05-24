LRT train and van collide in Kitchener
A loud bang was heard in front of Grand River Hospital around 10 a.m. Tuesday, as an LRT train and a black van collided in front of the hospital’s entrance.
The van appeared to lose its driver-side mirror, while the train was left with a dent to a front panel near the doors.
There is no word on the collision’s cause or if there were any injuries at this time.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
BREAKING | Quebec language reform Bill 96 adopted in National Assembly
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
Power outages persist across Ontario and Quebec as death toll rises
Power outages caused by the powerful and deadly storm that swept across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday are stretching into another day, as hydro providers warned customers they could be waiting even longer for service to be fully restored.
Experts hope 'ring vaccination' will contain monkeypox outbreaks
An infectious disease expert believes monkeypox outbreaks can be contained by using a strategy called 'ring vaccination' – which means vaccinating all the close contacts of an infected person.
Baby formula: Health Canada monitoring 'potential' sunflower oil shortage
Health Canada says it is preparing for the possibility that a shortage of sunflower oil could further strain baby formula supplies in Canada.
11 killed in shooting attacks on 2 bars in Mexico
Eleven people, eight of them women, were killed in simultaneous shooting attacks on two bars in north-central Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.
Satellite images appear to show Russian ships loading up with Ukrainian grain in Crimea
Russia's theft of Ukrainian grain appears to be ramping up as it continues its war on the country, according to new satellite photos of the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
Amber Heard rests case in civil suit without calling Depp
Actor Amber Heard rested her case Tuesday in the civil suit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp without calling Depp to the stand.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder to retire
London, ONt. Mayor Ed Holder will be retiring from politics at the end of the current term of council.
-
LPS chief releases statement after woman charged for allegedly assaulting police officer
London Police Service Chief Steve Williams issued a statement Tuesday afternoon following an incident at White Oaks Mall earlier this month involving a civilian and a police officer.
-
Close call for Port Bruce boaters
A pair of boaters in Port Bruce are lucky to be safe and sound after their boat caught fire and started sinking a mile from shore Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
Shooting investigation underway after large party on Oak Street
Windsor police are asking for help in a shooting investigation after a large party on Oak Street.
-
Body pulled from Thames River in Dover Township, foul play not suspected
Chatham-Kent police do not suspect foul play was involved after a body was found in the Thames River Friday.
-
Vandalism reported at Windsor Catholic school
A Windsor Catholic elementary school has been hit with vandalism.
Barrie
-
Barrie City Councillor Natalie Harris withdraws from mayoral race
Natalie Harris has left the race to become Barrie's 47th mayor less than one month after filing her nomination papers with the city.
-
Barrie police lift lockdown at Eastview Secondary School following threat investigation
Barrie police are clearing Eastview Secondary School after two threats resulted in the school being locked down Tuesday morning.
-
Highway 400 wrong way driver charged with impaired
Police say officers stopped a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way along Highway 400 in Simcoe County.
Northern Ontario
-
City lifts fire ban in Greater Sudbury
Effective immediately, Greater Sudbury is lifting the fire ban that was declared May 11.
-
Police say impaired golf cart driver refused to pull over
A 36-year-old Kirkland Lake resident has been charged following an incident May 22 involving a golf cart driver who refused to stop for police.
-
Vandals leave broken glass strewn across North Bay playground
Thomson Park playground is temporarily closed as officials deal with vandalism that has rendered the park unsafe.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 4 P.M.
LIVE AT 4 P.M. | Ottawa officials to give update on storm cleanup
Tens of thousands of people across the Ottawa region are still without power Tuesday morning as hydro crews continue repair work following Saturday's massive storm.
-
Spoiled food: City of Ottawa adds more disposal bins
The city of Ottawa is setting up disposal bins at locations across the city for residents to get rid of food spoiled because of the ongoing power outages.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa steady over long weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a steady number of COVID-19 patients over the long weekend.
Toronto
-
Monkeypox patients in Ontario must be isolated in health-care settings
Health-care workers treating patients with monkeypox should use proper N95 masks, eye protection and isolation protocols similar to those of COVID-19, officials say.
-
What to do if your food spoiled during power outages caused by Ontario’s storm
With more than one-thousand people in Toronto still living in the dark after a violent storm tore through parts of Ontario over the weekend, many are grappling with a fridge and freezer full of spoiled food.
-
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders of the province’s four major parties.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec language reform Bill 96 adopted in National Assembly
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
-
Quebec lawyers vow to take Bill 96, the 'most gratuitous use of power,' to the UN
Bill 96 is 'the most gratuitous use of power I've ever seen,' said lawyer Julius Grey as he unveiled the plan by a committee of Quebec lawyers to challenge the new law, including going to the UN if necessary.
-
Quebec opposition parties say they plan to vote against Bill 96
The Coalition Avenir Quebec government says it plans to move forward with Bill 96, a sweeping language reform and update of Bill 101, despite criticism by opposition parties.
Atlantic
-
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
-
Active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season expected, with up to 21 named storms
The Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to be a busy one. Experts from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration out of the United States, along with those from the Canadian Hurricane Centre, released predictions for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season Tuesday.
-
Mask mandates end in all Atlantic Canadian schools, but health officials still recommend their use
For the first time in a long time, students, teachers and staff in all four Atlantic provinces are no longer required to wear a mask while in public schools.
Winnipeg
-
'It's overwhelming': Manitoba premier, officials, get an aerial view of flood-stricken Whiteshell
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, along with government officials took an aerial tour of the Whiteshell Provincial Park on Tuesday as the area deals with significant floodwaters.
-
Crash on St. James Bridge sends one to hospital, closes lanes through rush hour
One person is in hospital after a crash on the St. James Bridge Tuesday afternoon.
-
Winnipeg Police looking for 'people of interest' in 21st homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify two women considered people of interest in the homicide of a Winnipeg woman.
Calgary
-
Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead
The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too.
-
Okotoks man in Kia Optima clocked at 209 km/h outside Black Diamond
A 22-year-old Okotoks man will appear in court after a peace officer recorded him speeding at more than double the limit on an undivided highway on Victoria Day.
-
CTV News Calgary wins 2022 RTDNA Prairie Region Award
The Radio Television Digital News Association has recognized CTV News Calgary with a RTDNA Prairie Region Award.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton's K-Days to get $10M from federal government
The federal government is providing $17.5 million for tourism projects in the province, including $10 million for Edmonton's K-Days fair.
-
City of Edmonton, Oilers Entertainment Group hosting fans for Game 4 rally
As the Oilers prepare for Game 4 against the Calgary Flames, excitement is building for fans in the capital region.
-
Woman arrested in Strathcona County double stabbing
A 23-year-old woman was arrested after two men were stabbed in a vehicle on Highway 21, said police.
Vancouver
-
'They have a right to be angry': Trudeau says residential school legacy ongoing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's been a difficult year for many since the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools and those expressing anger are justified in doing so.
-
Former CFL wide receiver's sentencing date rescheduled in B.C. for 2009 murder
The sentencing of former Canadian Football League wide receiver Joshua Boden for the murder of a woman in 2009 has been rescheduled to June 16.
-
2 B.C. men ordered to pay $13,000 for illegally hunting 3 moose
Two B.C. men have been ordered to pay thousands of dollars and were handed hunting bans in connection to the poaching of three moose.