

CTV Kitchener





An LRT vehicle in Kitchener was involved in a minor crash on Friday.

It happened near Duke Street West and Ontario Street at around 12:47 p.m.

Police say a car and the LRT vehicle collided. Both suffered some damage, but nothing serious.

No one was injured and police say no charges will be laid. Police say it was closed as a “non-reportable collision,” meaning there was very little damage.

The region says the LRT vehicle repairs would cost under $2,000.

The crash comes exactly one week after another crash just blocks away at Duke and Water.

In that instance, a driver was charged for not stopping at a red light. The LRT vehicle was damaged to the tune of about $20,000.

Tom Schmidt, commissioner of transportation, says the region has backup plans in place for if and when crashes happen.

These include built-in dual tracks for LRT vehicles to pass one another as well as buses to move passengers in affected vehicles.

The LRT vehicles are still in testing ahead of this month’s launch date on June 21.