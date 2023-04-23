LRT in Kitchener stopped for collision investigation

Waterloo Regional Police Service has stopped the ION train in Kitchener for an investigation.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, police tweeted they were looking into a crash between the LRT and a pedestrian in the area of King Street West and Pine Street.

They said minor injuries were reported and the train would be stopped for the investigation.

Around 11:10 a.m., police tweeted their investigation determined there was no collision between a pedestrian and LRT train.

A few minutes later, Grand River Transit tweeted that Route 301 leaving Fairway Station was cancelled. The same route leaving Conestoga Station was cancelled between Northfield Station.

