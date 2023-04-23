LRT in Kitchener stopped for collision investigation

An LRT vehicle seen on April 25, 2019. (Chase Banger / CTV Kitchener) An LRT vehicle seen on April 25, 2019. (Chase Banger / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver