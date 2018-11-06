

CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo announced that the ION light rail transit system will not make its December deadline.

Three of the vehicles remained in Kingston at the time of the announcement, each needing 600 kilometres of testing.

None of the vehicles have passed full testing.

In May, things were looking promising as almost half of the promised vehicles had arrived in the region.

The delivery of the vehicles has been plagued by delays and manufacturing issues by Bombardier.

The region will seek additional costs from delivery delays.

With an original budget of $818 million for the project, the agenda notes on Tuesday indicate the cost at $868 million.

The outstanding vehicles are expected in February at the earliest, and the new start date for the LRT is anticipated for the spring of 2019.