

CTV Kitchener





LRT crash: Charges laid against driver of van

A driver is currently facing charges regarding a crash between a van and an LRT vehicle in downtown Kitchener. Police say two people were taken to hospital from the Duke Street West and Water Street North collision with unknown injuries.

This was the first report of a vehicle crashing into an LRT vehicle, which are still in testing. It’s not known how long it will take to repair the $40,000 worth of damage done to the transit.

‘Lucky that it wasn’t any worse’: Girl needs 19 stitches after dog bites her face

A six-year-old girl from Cambridge is recovering after she was bitten in the face by a dog. The incident on May 26 resulted in her needing over a dozen stitches.

“I’m so lucky that this didn’t go bad, that my daughter is still alive,” says father Michael Dos Santos. “I’m very lucky that it wasn’t any worse.”

Dos Santos says the dog was on a leash at the time. The City of Cambridge says the dog has been designated as dangerous by Animal Control.

Shuttle service will ferry beach-goers from Kitchener to Grand Bend this summer

A company from London has launched a shuttle service from Kitchener to Grand Bend. The roundtrip will cost $35 and run every morning on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays.

The shuttle will leave from Kitchener at 10 a.m. and depart from Grand Bend at 4 p.m.

Waterloo public board to offer free menstrual products in all schools

Waterloo Region District School Board announced that menstrual products will be available for free in school washrooms starting next year. The new program will affect both elementary and high schools.

The school board says that by offering the free products in the washroom, it will prevent students from having to ask for them, and hopefully reduce stigma and shame surrounding menstruation.

Cambridge doctor admits to professional misconduct

Cambridge doctor Deepa Takhar has admitted to engaging in professional misconduct before the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

A review of her record found:

medications and antibiotics were prescribed without a clinical reason noted in the patient's chart

follow-ups for mammograms, pap smears and blood tests were inconsistent

necessary follow-up on tests for patients were missed

The defense and prosecutor put forward a joint submission on discipline that includes an official reprimand, education on family medicine programs, a fine of $6,000 and a reassessment in a year.