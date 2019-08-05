

CTV Kitchener





Water levels at Kitchener's Victoria Park Lake are between three to five feet lower than normal on Monday because of issues with a sluice gate.

The gate is used to control water levels at the lake.

It is part of a weir structure located near the intersection of Roland and David Streets.

Further investigation by the city determined the gate has deteriorated and must be replaced.

A new one must be installed so staff can continue to manage the lake for storm water management, its primary function.

The city says there won't be any long-term effects from the lower water levels, just a temporary hit to the wallet from repairs.

"At the minute we're forecasting less than $50,000, so relatively small repair in the grand scheme of things," says Niall Lobley, director of parks and cemeteries for the city.

A temporary structure will hold back water near the sluice gate so the lake can continue to retain and control the storm water.

Last Wednesday work began to prepare the site for repairs.

The city says enough water will remain so that swans, fish and other wildlife will not be affected.

Staff estimates that a new sluice gate will be in place by the end of the week.

Water levels in the lake are expected to return to normal within three to five weeks after the repairs are complete.