Lotto ticket worth $1 million sold in Waterloo
Lotto 6-49 tickets. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 1:13PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 13, 2018 1:16PM EDT
Someone who purchased a 6/49 ticket in Waterloo this week is now $1 million dollars richer.
The lottery offered a guaranteed $1 million ticket during Saturday night’s draw.
And that ticket was sold in Waterloo.
The lottery has not said where the ticket was purchased.
Another ticket, with an Encore worth $100,000, was sold in London.
The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on May 16th with an estimated $22 million jackpot.