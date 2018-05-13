

CTV Kitchener





Someone who purchased a 6/49 ticket in Waterloo this week is now $1 million dollars richer.

The lottery offered a guaranteed $1 million ticket during Saturday night’s draw.

And that ticket was sold in Waterloo.

The lottery has not said where the ticket was purchased.

Another ticket, with an Encore worth $100,000, was sold in London.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on May 16th with an estimated $22 million jackpot.