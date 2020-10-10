Advertisement
Lottery ticket worth $500K sold in Kitchener
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 2:24PM EDT
File photo of Lotto 6/49 tickets. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume)
KITCHENER -- One lucky lottery ticket customer could be a lot richer in a few days.
In a Saturday news release, OLG says a winning Maxmillions ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Kitchener.
Another was sold in Unionville, while a $1 million ticket was sold in Kenora.
This comes after a group of 12 construction workers walked away with $15 million in lottery winnings.
The Lotto Max draw is on Oct. 13.