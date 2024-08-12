Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Kitchener
Someone in Kitchener could soon be $1 million richer.
According to a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) a Maxmillions ticket for the August 9 draw worth $1 million was sold in Kitchener.
Two other million dollar tickets were sold in Etobicoke and Toronto.
Meanwhile, the elusive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is still available to be won.
