Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Kitchener

Someone in Kitchener could soon be $1 million richer.

According to a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) a Maxmillions ticket for the August 9 draw worth $1 million was sold in Kitchener.

Two other million dollar tickets were sold in Etobicoke and Toronto.

Meanwhile, the elusive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is still available to be won.