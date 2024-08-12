KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Kitchener

    Canadian currency is shown in this file photo. Canadian currency is shown in this file photo.
    Share

    Someone in Kitchener could soon be $1 million richer.

    According to a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) a Maxmillions ticket for the August 9 draw worth $1 million was sold in Kitchener.

    Two other million dollar tickets were sold in Etobicoke and Toronto.

    Meanwhile, the elusive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is still available to be won.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. orders missile submarine to the Middle East

    U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defence Department said Sunday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News