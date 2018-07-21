

CTV Kitchener





The weather is warm and, for the most part, it should be sunny skies in Waterloo Region.

That’s good news for visitors and organizers of this weekend’s many outdoor festivals.

The Ribfest & Craft Beer Show continues until Sunday in Kitchener’s Victoria Park. Attendees can try out sticky, sweet and smoky barbecue and sample craft-brewed beer while they listen to live music. This the 15th year of the popular event.

In Waterloo, it’s all about the smooth sounds of jazz. The Sun Life Financial Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival kicked off Friday night. Dozens of musicians will perform on stages at Waterloo Square and Waterloo City Hall over three days.

Bagpipes, kilts, and a friendly game of tug fo war are just a few of things you'll see at the Scottish Festival in Cambridge. The 2-day event features a number of competitions, including piping, drumming, and Highland dancing. One of the biggest draws is the heavy events.

The Scottish Festival wraps up Saturday, but both Ribfest and the Jazz Festival continue into Sunday.