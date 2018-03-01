

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





One day after setting records for the warmest Feb. 28 on record, the March 1 forecast is calling for plenty of snow.

Environment Canada says Waterloo-Wellington, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and areas to the south from Sarnia to Oakville will see rain start falling during the day on Thursday.

By late afternoon or early evening, conditions will become cold enough for the precipitation to fall as snow instead.

As of early Thursday morning, forecasts were calling for 10 to 15 cm of snowfall in the areas mentioned above by Friday morning.

While the snow was expected to stop at some point Friday morning, Environment Canada warned that it likely wouldn’t be until after rush hour.

Blowing snow was also expected to be a concern in localized areas.

Harsher conditions were expected in Haldimand County, Hamilton and Niagara Region, where a winter storm warning was in place. In those areas, 15 to 30 cm of snowfall was anticipated to fall by Friday morning.

The heavy snow comes on the back of a series of temperatures records which were set on Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures at the Region of Waterloo International Airport topped out at 15 C – significantly higher than the previous record of 12.4 C, which was set in 2016.

A much more longstanding record was broken in Guelph, where the 13.9 C mark set in 1919 was usurped by a high temperature of 14.6 C.

Wednesday’s temperatures topped out at 12.5 C in Elora, 12.2 C in Mount Forest and 10.5 C in Wiarton – all warm enough to break records set within the past two years.