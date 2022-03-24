‘Lots of shaking hips’: Presley Pop-ups hit Kitchener streets

Live music returned to the streets of Kitchener this week – courtesy of the King himself.

On Thursday, tribute artist Shon Carroll played his final show as part of the ‘Presley Pop-ups’ concert series, performed from the back of a pick-up truck across various Kitchener neighbourhoods.

He said people from “all walks of life” came out to dance along.

“It’s unbelievable we have such a great response,” Carroll said. “It’s overwhelming how successful this is and how much people enjoy what we’re doing.”

He describes the pop-ups as “lots of shaking hips, lots of movement and some great songs.”

One super local super fan, Brenda McHugh, said she’s enjoyed the music of the legendary rocker since she was a child.

“As an infant, apparently, that was the only music that would settle me when I was cranky,” McHugh said. “So, it just became a part of my life. I got in a lot of trouble for stealing my mom's records.”

McHugh said she caught nearly every Presley Pop-up performance.

The series ran March 17 to 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening.