If you had something precious stolen from you in the last month, you may be in luck.

Regional police have recovered a wedding ring and are now looking for its owner.

They found the ring after two men were arrested in connection to several car thefts in North Waterloo.

The ring is described as a thick gold band and has a specific engraving on the inside.

If you think the ring may belong to you, police ask that you contact them at 519-650-8500 ext. 6399.

In the meantime, officials are reminding the public to keep vehicles locked and to make sure personal items—especially valuable ones—aren’t left inside.