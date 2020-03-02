KITCHENER -- A Project Lifesaver bracelet tracked the location of a man with Alzheimer's and Dementia who had wandered from home over the weekend.

Police say the 76-year-old was last seen at his home near the intersection of Marilyn Drive and Woolwich Street in Guelph just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers were called to the area and quickly able to track the man's location using the signal on his bracelet.

As police were approaching his location, another officer who was nearby found the missing man at a commercial plaza near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue West at 3:37 p.m.

The man was found in good health and safely returned to his family.

The bracelet sends a radio signal 24 hours a day and is designed to help prevent individuals with cognitive disabilities from going missing.

Guelph police said it takes officers an average of about 30 minutes to find people with a Project Lifesaver bracelet and it has a 100 percent find rate.

Additional information regarding the bracelets can be found on Victim Services Wellington’s website or by calling 519-824-1212 ext. 7205.