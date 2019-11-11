

Max Wark, CTV Kitchener





GALT – Hundreds of men from Galt never had the chance to celebrate their victory at war.

And Private Richard Barnes is one of them, who is now buried in Vimy.

He was a clerk before enlisting in 1914.

Barnes was part of a proud group of Galt residents in the First World War. About 2,200 served in Galt's own, the 111th Battalion. There were 239 men who never came home. All of them are now honoured in a curated website through the City of Cambridge archives.

Barnes wrote his mom and dad to let them know he received their welcome letter and that he was pleased to hear from them.

He died 20 days after writing to them.

Barnes was only one of the many men that were honoured at Galt's ceremony on Monday.

The military connection in Galt is deep even though no veterans are left from the First World War and there are few left from the Second World War.

All of the information in this story is pulled from Cambridge's archives page, commemorating The First World War.

The city is doing a similar project next year for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.