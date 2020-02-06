KITCHENER -- Ken Hammill, who spent 29 years as a Guelph councilor representing Ward 5, has died.

Mayor Cam Guthrie made the announcement on the city’s website Thursday.

“There are few people who have contributed as much to the collective spirit and quality of life in Guelph,” he said in a statement. “Ken’s dedication to Guelph was exemplary in so many ways, and his legacy lives on in the numerous programs, services, and places he helped shape. I join the community in mourning the loss of one of Guelph’s most devoted and thoughtful champions.”

Guthrie also cited Hammill’s service to the community as a founder of the Guelph Community Foundation and the Friends of Guelph.

“He supported efforts related to hospital redevelopment, the protection of the Hanlon Creek watershed, and economic development downtown,” continued Guthrie. “A tireless advocate and fundraiser, he also contributed to the creation of many of the features that make Guelph such a wonderful place to live, work and play, including the Market Square wading pool and skating rink, the trail system along the Eramosa and Speed Rivers, and the John Galt statue downtown.”

Details of Hammill’s funeral have not yet been released.