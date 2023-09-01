Long weekend events around Waterloo Region

Enjoy the last long weekend of summer with these fun local events!

SERBIAN FOOD FESTIVAL

Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Trinity Hall, 700 Fischer-Hallman Road, Kitchener

Free

Slow-roasted pork and lamb, sweet and salty pastries and countless desserts are on offer at what organizers say is one of K-W’s largest outdoor dining experiences.

CAMBRIDGE VINTAGE MARKET

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lower Main Street

Free

Discover treasures from the past at this market in downtown Cambridge.

RANGERS FAN FEST AND BBQ

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Aud, parking lot A

Free

Meet the Rangers players, get an autograph, and participate in activities including inflatable games and rides! Directly following Fan Fest, the Rangers will host the Oshawa Generals for their first exhibition game of the season at 2 p.m. Tickets for the game are $5.

DOGGIE DIP

Monday 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Lyon Pool, Guelph

“Every dog has its day – in the pool,” says the City of Guelph, describing this annual event. The last day of the outdoor swim season is set aside for four-legged friends.

Each dog must be accompanied by an owner, but only canines are allowed in the pool.

Participants must register for one of two 45-minute swim slots.

WATERLOO WARRIORS HOME OPENER

Sunday, 6 p.m.

Warrior Field

Ticketed

The Warriors take on the York Lions in their first game of the season.