Long weekend events around Waterloo Region

The Serbian Food Festival returns this weekend at Trinity Hall in Kitchener. (File Photo/CTV Kitchener) The Serbian Food Festival returns this weekend at Trinity Hall in Kitchener. (File Photo/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report

Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver