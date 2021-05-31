WATERLOO -- Waterloo council voted unanimously to allow backyard chicken coops, with some conditions.

Under the amended animal control bylaw, Waterloo residents are allowed to keep up to four hens in their backyards.

Coops must have a one-and-a-half metre setback from the rear and interior side of the lot line.

There's also a yearly registration fee of $25.

"This is a long time coming in my opinion and I'm thankful to the staff that they can do this," Coun. Angela Vieth said at Monday's meeting.