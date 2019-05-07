Featured
Long-time Cambridge councillor passes away
Rick Cowsill died on Sunday after a short battle with cancer. (Source: City of Cambridge)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 11:38AM EDT
Cambridge is mourning the passing of a long-time city councillor.
Rick Cowsill died Sunday after a short battle with cancer.
He was a ward alderman from 1986 until 1994 and served again as a ward councillor from 1998 until 2014.
The City of Cambridge says he was a dedicated advocate for the city and a champion for the Hespeler community who will be greatly missed.
Flags outside of city hall were lowered to honour his memory.