Cambridge is mourning the passing of a long-time city councillor.

Rick Cowsill died Sunday after a short battle with cancer.

He was a ward alderman from 1986 until 1994 and served again as a ward councillor from 1998 until 2014.

The City of Cambridge says he was a dedicated advocate for the city and a champion for the Hespeler community who will be greatly missed.

Flags outside of city hall were lowered to honour his memory.