Long-term care homes easing restrictions, thanks in part to vaccines
As Ontario moves towards reopening, one of the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic – long-term care – is also seeing loosened restrictions.
Earlier this month, the province outlined a plan to ease visiting restrictions, starting with allowing more caregivers per resident, and eventually allowing general visitors in again.
It's a big shift from the earlier days of the pandemic.
“At the worst, we were completely locked down. There was nobody coming into our long term care homes,” said Donna Duncan, CEO of the Ontario Long Term Care Association, which represents nearly 70 per cent of the province’s long-term care homes.
“Residents were confined to their rooms, they weren’t socializing with each other, let alone with others, and I think those window visits are really symbolic of how bad it was.”
Now, long-term care homes are preparing to open their doors again, in large part thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Vaccines have really made a difference,” Duncan said, adding that Premier Doug Ford has said vaccine requirements will remain in place for long-term care staff and visitors for now.
“We know that is the greatest weapon that we have against this variant and against COVID-19 and we have a duty of care to our residents.”
John Hirdes, professor at the University of Waterloo’s School of Public Health Sciences, says he hopes vaccines remain mandatory for some time for those working in and visiting long-term care homes.
“The population is just at too high a risk. There’s too many people that don’t have adequate immune responses, so we cannot let off our guard in that way.”
Hirdes says reopening long-term care needs to be a gradual and cautious process.
“Part of it is that we just have to take incremental slow steps to see how does it change.”
Hirdes added that COVID-19 in the community has to be under control to allow long-term care to open up.
“The biggest driver for outbreaks in long-term care is community spread, so if we don’t have a good handle on it in the community, we’re not going to be able to get to that goal quickly. It’s not just about setting up a fortress around the long-term care home, it’s getting our act together in terms of what’s happening in the community as well.”
Hirdes noted many long-term care homes continue to deal with outbreaks; as of Friday, there are 141 outbreaks in Ontario, and 10 in long-term care and retirement homes in Waterloo Region. But Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang says the Omicron wave signaled a shift.
“We really have avoided much more severe impacts during this most recent wave. It’s been the wave where we’ve seen the least impacts in long-term care compared to the amount of spread that has happened in our community.”
Dr. Wang says high immunization rates within long-term care, the hard work of staff and residents following precautions made the difference.
She says while the sector must continue to be cautious, the risk has gone down significantly.
“We’re really in a situation now where not only the number of outbreaks are going down but the scope of the outbreaks, the number of people that are getting infected, is also going down. So the risk has been reduced significantly in those settings.”
Duncan says moving towards reopening brings hope.
“When we reflect on the last more than two years in our long-term care homes, there’s been such a focus on death and risk, and we really do need to find a way to balance quality of living with managing those risks of COVID-19.”
