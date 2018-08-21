

CTV Kitchener





A report by the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions was released detailing issues that Ontario hospitals face.

This after the conservative government promised to end hallway medicine by adding 30,000 beds over the next decade.

An aging population that will double in size by 2041 is at the core of the report.

Union president Michael Hurley said that the main challenges hospitals face are lacks of funding and capacity.

Research has indicated there will be local cuts, but exactly how deep is unclear.

Estimates project as much as $22 billion in cuts in the province, which any cuts would have a major impact on.

“We’re not sure how deep the cuts are going to be but if the Conservatives did what they’re projecting, then economists are saying they’d have to cut between $13 and $22 billion,” Hurley said.

Locally, that could mean the loss of between 33 and 60 long-term beds, 11 seasonal beds for mental health and flu, and between 150 and 350 staff.