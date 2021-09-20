Long lineups remain for local voters after polls close

KITCHENER -

Several polling stations in Waterloo Region and Guelph had long lines after polls closed on Monday night.

“(It’s) very frustrating when you come off a long day’s work and you have to stand in a line up for over two hours,” one voter said.

Voters reported long line ups in Kitchener-Waterloo and in Guelph. Some people waited for hours at a station on Ira Needles Boulevard and Highview Drive.

“We waited in line for over two hours,” a resident said. “We feel it was very poorly organized.”

There were also lots of young voters near Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo.

A Delta hotel near the University of Guelph had a line of voters stretching down the street. Some people left that line before casting their vote.

“We saw a lot of people leaving the lineup in pure frustration,” one person said.

Elections Canada reduced the number of polling stations this year to comply with COVID-19 protocols, meaning the long lines weren’t unexpected.

Anyone still in line after polls closed was still able to vote.​